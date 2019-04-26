Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 6

The Duggar family is counting on!

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar are expecting baby no. 6. In a statement shared to their family website, Josh's parents share, "We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are overjoyed to learn they are becoming grandparents yet again, especially considering how highly they think of Anna. The parents, who have 19 kids, say that Anna is "one of the most amazing women in the world."

"Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children's lives," the grandparents add.

The new baby will join siblings Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason, and will likely have a name beginning with the letter "M" too.