When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton often prefers something borrowed. That is, from her own jewelry box.

For Easter services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a light blue Alexander McQueen coat and gray, Jane Taylor fascinator, an outfit she had previously donned while on tour in Australia in 2014. But look a little closer and you may notice another familiar piece on the 37-year-old royal.

Paying homage to her upcoming wedding anniversary—she and husband Prince William will celebrate eight years on April 29—the mom of three donned the Robinson Pelham diamond earrings she first wore on their big day back in 2011.