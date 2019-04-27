by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 27 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM
Let's face it, you can never have too many shoes. And now that spring has sprung, we're loving trading our bulky boots for open-toed shoes that show off our pedicures. Feeling the same? Well, now's the time to stock up on your footwear at Aldo's Spring Sale event.
Booties, slides and wedges—all of the season's top trends are up to 50%, so take your pick (or several!) from our favorites below.
We love the cutouts in this spring fashion heel. Available in mustard, black or red.
This block heel is a must. Available in black or taupe.
The wedge sandal is perfect for a first date or happy hour meetup. Available in red or brown suede.
Get some height with this classic wedge. Available in brown, light pink, mustard or black.
This modern style slide with studs is a wardrobe staple for the summer. Available in navy, cognac or black.
At 50% off this is a deal we cannot pass up. Available in red, black or cognac.
Perfect for summer Fridays, these ballerina flats are stylish and comfortable. Available in blue, black or midnight.
This ankle boot pairs well with denim or a maxi dress, your choice! Available in natural, black or cognac.
This will be your go-to loafer for the spring! Available in red or black.
This athletic slide is perfect for those on the go. Available in red, black or cognac.
