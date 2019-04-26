The Bachelorette Season 15 Details Revealed: Spy Games, Country Stars and Drag Queens Are Coming

She's gone from Miss Alabama to Hannah B. and Hannah Beast, but Hannah Brown's journey is just getting started on The Bachelorette.

ABC revealed new details about the big season 15 premiere and there are some changes afoot. In the May 13 episode viewers will meet "Hannah's Angels"—Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from season 23 of The Bachelor—who will keep an eye on the men from a surveillance van parked at the Bachelor Mansion. Will the dirt they find have a hand in how Hannah goes from 30 contestants to 22 by the end of the episode?

This season, Hannah and her contestants will travel the globe with stops in Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia and Greece. Celebrity guests this year include Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, runway coach Miss J. Alexander, drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, and musical performances by Lukas Graham and Jake Owen.

The Bachelorette season 15 begins in earnest on Monday, May 13, but on Monday, May 6, Chris Harrison will host The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!. The two-hour special features Harrison taking superfans on a tour of classic Bachelor locations and reliving key moments. Former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin also assemble to spill all the tea.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC starting May 6.

