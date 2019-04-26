Murder Mystery was filmed in Italy. During production, Sandler and Aniston stopped by their friend George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney's Lake Como villa for dinner.

"They made us homemade pizza. It was an amazing time. I sat next to Bono. It was a good day," Sandler told Ellen DeGeneres.

"Every time I'm with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer," he added. "I tend to stay at home and do nothing, and my wife is so much going, 'Why didn't I marry Aniston? Why am I stuck with you, man?' Even in Italy, she's like, 'I'll telling you, we gotta leave the room, man.' I don't do- I like hanging out with the kids, I like hanging out with the wife, I like playing basketball and then I like going to sleep."