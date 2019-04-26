Netflix is taking you back to jail, but this isn't Litchfield. Move over, Orange Is the New Black, and get ready for Jailbirds.

Hailing from 44 Blue Productions, the same production company as everybody's favorite guilty pleasure Lock Up, Jailbirds goes inside the Sacramento County Jail with its more than 2,400 male and female inmates. Ten percent of them are women. And in the Sacramento County Jail, incarcerated women fight the power—and one another—while trying to make the best out of life. Sometimes that involves finding love…behind the bars.

"It's in human nature for inmates here to break rules. We can't catch everything," a corrections officer says in the trailer below.