Ollie Millington/Redferns
by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 26 Apr. 2019 12:24 AM
Ollie Millington/Redferns
There's no denying the power of K-pop: Social media platform Tumblr is the latest to hop on the K-wave sweeping the world, with the announcement of a newly dedicated channel to all things K-pop.
The channel will feature the best in fan art, fanfiction, and also exclusive artist interviews in Tumblr's signature Answer Time and GIFerviews formats. Their launch features include a Q&A with Korean girl group IZ*ONE about their viral new track, "Violeta", fan art featuring BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" MV, a GIFerview with Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park for his birthday, and more. The platform will also be releasing past Answer Times and GIFerviews with K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN and Pentagon in the coming days as well.
According to an exclusive report by Billboard, Tumblr said that the channel was created because of the "consistent over-performance of idol groups compared to most American artists", and that K-pop fandoms were already creating engaged communities around their favourite idol groups on their platform, which is why they wanted to create a hub to celebrate and recognise the artists and fandoms.
Talking to Billboard, head of content insights and social at Tumblr, Amanda Brennan said, "We've chosen to branch out with an official hub to celebrate all things K-pop now as we've seen K-pop fandom become part of more people's daily lives. We want to recognise these fandoms and this community by operating a home base to highlight the best of the best in the community."
Check out the K-pop channel on Tumblr here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?