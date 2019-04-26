Love K-Pop? Tumblr Does Too! Check Out Their New Dedicated K-Pop Channel

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 26 Apr. 2019 12:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ATEEZ, O2 Kentish Town Forum

Ollie Millington/Redferns

There's no denying the power of K-pop: Social media platform Tumblr is the latest to hop on the K-wave sweeping the world, with the announcement of a newly dedicated channel to all things K-pop.

The channel will feature the best in fan art, fanfiction, and also exclusive artist interviews in Tumblr's signature Answer Time and GIFerviews formats. Their launch features include a Q&A with Korean girl group IZ*ONE about their viral new track, "Violeta", fan art featuring BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" MV, a GIFerview with Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park for his birthday, and more. The platform will also be releasing past Answer Times and GIFerviews with K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN and Pentagon in the coming days as well.

According to an exclusive report by Billboard, Tumblr said that the channel was created because of the "consistent over-performance of idol groups compared to most American artists", and that K-pop fandoms were already creating engaged communities around their favourite idol groups on their platform, which is why they wanted to create a hub to celebrate and recognise the artists and fandoms.

Read

Get to Know the Rich Kids of the K-Pop Scene

Talking to Billboard, head of content insights and social at Tumblr, Amanda Brennan said, "We've chosen to branch out with an official hub to celebrate all things K-pop now as we've seen K-pop fandom become part of more people's daily lives. We want to recognise these fandoms and this community by operating a home base to highlight the best of the best in the community."

Check out the K-pop channel on Tumblr here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Drops New Music: Listen to "ME!'' and Watch the Music Video

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Swift, Robert Robins

Taylor Swift Confirms ''ME!'': New Song and Music Video Featuring Brendon Urie Out Tonight

Gotham Series Finale

Gotham Series Finale Finally Gives Us Batman

Anna Delvey-Sorokin

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

Selena Gomez, We day

Selena Gomez Says She Gets in ''Trouble Too Much'' When She Talks About This Topic

Natalie Negrotti

The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Introduces Her ''Beautiful Girlfriend'' on Instagram

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.