There's no denying the power of K-pop: Social media platform Tumblr is the latest to hop on the K-wave sweeping the world, with the announcement of a newly dedicated channel to all things K-pop.

The channel will feature the best in fan art, fanfiction, and also exclusive artist interviews in Tumblr's signature Answer Time and GIFerviews formats. Their launch features include a Q&A with Korean girl group IZ*ONE about their viral new track, "Violeta", fan art featuring BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" MV, a GIFerview with Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park for his birthday, and more. The platform will also be releasing past Answer Times and GIFerviews with K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN and Pentagon in the coming days as well.

According to an exclusive report by Billboard, Tumblr said that the channel was created because of the "consistent over-performance of idol groups compared to most American artists", and that K-pop fandoms were already creating engaged communities around their favourite idol groups on their platform, which is why they wanted to create a hub to celebrate and recognise the artists and fandoms.