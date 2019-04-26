KBS Bans Airing BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' MV

YouTube
by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 26 Apr. 2019 1:08 AM
YouTube
Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' music video has been taking the world by storm, breaking records left and right.
However, if you are in Korea, it is likely that you won't be able to catch the epic music video airing on the South Korean television channel, KBS. It was revealed that KBS has actually banned BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' and deemed it unfit for broadcast.
For those who have caught the music video, you might be wondering why they would ban such a visually arresting video from airing, especially at the height of BLACKPINK's popularity. The reason given is rather surprising.
'Kill This Love' is banned for a specific scene where Rose was driving a car without a seatbelt.
Youtube
According to KBS, they deemed the scene to be violating traffic laws and encouraging driving without a seatbelt, which is against the law in South Korea.
'Kill This Love' is not the only music video to be banned from broadcast. Park Bom's '4:44,' Kim Dong-Han's 'Focus,' and Cho Jung-Min's 'Ready Q' are also banned from broadcast.
The music videos are allowed to be edited to omit parts that are deemed to be violating broadcast laws and then resubmitted for a review. Only when it is approved then the music video is allowed to be aired for the public.
