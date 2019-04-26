KBS Bans Airing BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' MV

Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' music video has been taking the world by storm, breaking records left and right.

However, if you are in Korea, it is likely that you won't be able to catch the epic music video airing on the South Korean television channel, KBS. It was revealed that KBS has actually banned BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' and deemed it unfit for broadcast.

For those who have caught the music video, you might be wondering why they would ban such a visually arresting video from airing, especially at the height of BLACKPINK's popularity. The reason given is rather surprising.

'Kill This Love' is banned for a specific scene where Rose was driving a car without a seatbelt.