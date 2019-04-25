EXO's Chanyeol Releases Music Video for First Solo Single, "SSFW": Watch

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 9:15 PM
EXO's Chanyeol has finally released his first solo single!
The singer's "SSFW" made its debut earlier on SM Station, and it comes with a music video to boot. Starring the boy band member himself, the music video shows the process of a loved one changing before one's eyes, through the seasons (his song title "SSFW" literally refers to spring, summer, fall, winter).
The lyrics are soulful, expressing the growth of his love as time goes by: "The two of us are like spring and summer/ Deepening and blossoming/ We don't change our minds when the leaves fall/ I want to hold you closer to chase away the cold."
The EXO member sings and raps his way through the song with an emotional maturity, and, coupled with the mellow pop melody, makes this a perfect song for a romantic road trip this summer.
In addition to the original Korean version, the singer has also recorded and released Japanese and Chinese versions of the track, and an instrumental version of the song online.
Have a listen to the song and watch the music video below:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?