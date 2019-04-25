EXO's Chanyeol Releases Music Video for First Solo Single, "SSFW": Watch

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 9:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

EXO's Chanyeol has finally released his first solo single!

The singer's "SSFW" made its debut earlier on SM Station, and it comes with a music video to boot. Starring the boy band member himself, the music video shows the process of a loved one changing before one's eyes, through the seasons (his song title "SSFW" literally refers to spring, summer, fall, winter).

The lyrics are soulful, expressing the growth of his love as time goes by: "The two of us are like spring and summer/ Deepening and blossoming/ We don't change our minds when the leaves fall/ I want to hold you closer to chase away the cold."

Read

Exclusive: Chanyeol Shares The Biggest Lesson He Learned After 7 Years in EXO

The EXO member sings and raps his way through the song with an emotional maturity, and, coupled with the mellow pop melody, makes this a perfect song for a romantic road trip this summer.

In addition to the original Korean version, the singer has also recorded and released Japanese and Chinese versions of the track, and an instrumental version of the song online.

Have a listen to the song and watch the music video below:

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Drops New Music: Listen to "ME!'' and Watch the Music Video

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Swift, Robert Robins

Taylor Swift Confirms ''ME!'': New Song and Music Video Featuring Brendon Urie Out Tonight

Gotham Series Finale

Gotham Series Finale Finally Gives Us Batman

Anna Delvey-Sorokin

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

Selena Gomez, We day

Selena Gomez Says She Gets in ''Trouble Too Much'' When She Talks About This Topic

Natalie Negrotti

The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Introduces Her ''Beautiful Girlfriend'' on Instagram

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.