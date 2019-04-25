EXO's Chanyeol Releases Music Video for First Solo Single, "SSFW": Watch

EXO's Chanyeol has finally released his first solo single!

The singer's "SSFW" made its debut earlier on SM Station, and it comes with a music video to boot. Starring the boy band member himself, the music video shows the process of a loved one changing before one's eyes, through the seasons (his song title "SSFW" literally refers to spring, summer, fall, winter).

The lyrics are soulful, expressing the growth of his love as time goes by: "The two of us are like spring and summer/ Deepening and blossoming/ We don't change our minds when the leaves fall/ I want to hold you closer to chase away the cold."