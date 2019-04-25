Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Makes Her Red Carpet Return

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has made her first red appearance after almost a year flying below the radar.

The X-Men: Days of Future Past star showed up on the red carpet of Chinese streaming giant iQiyi's Ninth Anniversary Gala in Beijing, and proved her sartorial style is still on point. Clad in a two-toned, pink and black jacket with a lacy top and strict, tailored pants — all by British fashion label Alexander McQueen — the queen of Chinese drama definitely made her presence felt at the event.

Known for her stellar acting, stunning features and porcelain white skin, Fan has dominated the entertainment scene in China in the past few years, before making the big leap to Hollywood, where she starred in various movies such as Iron Man 3, the X-Men franchise and Bruce Willis' Airstrike.