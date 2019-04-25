Britney Spears Leaves Mental Health Treatment Facility After 1 Month

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 3:40 PM

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is returning to the comfort of her home.

E! News has learned Britney has been checked out and is headed home. The singer was seeking treatment at a mental health facility for some time, but it appears the star is well-rested and ready to get back into her routine. 

In early April, a source told E! News that the Baby One More Time performer decided to enter a treatment facility in order to get some much-needed "me time." The singer herself advocated for prioritizing mental health in an Instagram post with the caption: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"

Her stay at the mental health facility coincided with family drama involving her father, Jamie Spears', weakened health. "Britney's father's health has been weighing on her, and affecting her emotional well-being," an insider told E! News at the time. 

Throughout her brief stay at the facility, the singer took multiple excursions to different locations in Los Angeles, like a trip to a Los Angeles-area salon where she got her roots touched-up. 

She even left the center to celebrate Easter with boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Montage Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed "a relaxing day" enjoying the hotel's amenities. "She had a small smile and just looked chill, like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend," an eyewitness described.

It's good to hear Britney got some much-needed R&R!

