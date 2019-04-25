Jenni "JWoww" Farley is moving on with a younger man.

It's been over seven months since the reality star filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews, and she is ready to find love again. The 34-year-old dished on her new romance during an appearance on friend Snooki's live podcast recording of It's Happening With Snooki & Joey. Little is known about her new beau, but JWoww shared that the lucky man is about ten years younger than she is, which inspired his nickname. "24 is 24. We're filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24," she revealed, according to an audience member.

Things between her and the 24-year-old are still new, but Snooki and JWoww are feeling hopeful about the future of the relationship. Snooki shared, "He's very handsome, by the way... Jenny has been going through some s--t but I've never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now."