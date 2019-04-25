So sweet!

Kelly Clarkson just dropped the music video for her new single "Broken & Beautiful" from the UglyDolls movie soundtrack. The video, starring Kelly and 4-year-old daughter River Rose, shows the mother-daughter duo backstage together as the singer gets ready to take the stage. Kelly and River Rose are joined in the visual by an animation of the film's lead character Moxy, voiced by Kelly.

"I never held my hand out and asked for something free," the 37-year-old star sings on the track. "I got pride I could roll out for miles in front of me/I don't need your help and I don't need sympathy/I don't need you to lower the bar for me."