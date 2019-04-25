Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Final Season

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 7:27 AM

Game of Thrones

HBO

When your show notoriously known for keeping secrets on lockdown is ending, it's very hard to document your feelings about it. But some of the Game of Thrones cast snuck out photos here and there, and now that the eighth and final season is on the air, more are trickling out.

Shooting the final six episodes of the acclaimed series "seemed to be designed to break us, Kit Harington said.

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"

But that didn't stop folks from having fun.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

Below, see the behind-the-scenes photos and keep coming back for more as they come out.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Wonderwall

"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The Sun & Stars

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Belfast Bye

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Hugs for Drogon

"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

The Family Portrait

"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Beard Bros

"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Sansa Sleeps

"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

