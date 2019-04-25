Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Final Season

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 7:27 AM
When your show notoriously known for keeping secrets on lockdown is ending, it's very hard to document your feelings about it. But some of the Game of Thrones cast snuck out photos here and there, and now that the eighth and final season is on the air, more are trickling out.
Shooting the final six episodes of the acclaimed series "seemed to be designed to break us, Kit Harington said.
"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"
But that didn't stop folks from having fun.
Below, see the behind-the-scenes photos and keep coming back for more as they come out.
"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.
"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
Article continues below
"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.
"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.
"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Article continues below
"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
Jill Zarin Returns to The Real Housewives of New York City to Question Luann de Lesseps About Her Sobriety
Jussie Smollett Takes Part in TV's First Gay, Black Wedding in His Last Empire Episode of the Season
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?