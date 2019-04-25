Jay Park Announces A Brand New Documentary On His Birthday

Yesterday, rapper and R&B Jay Park turned 32 and he celebrated it in the most epic way.

Formerly the leader of popular K-pop boy band 2PM in the 2000s, Jay Park has come a long way from his idol days in JYP Entertainment. Since then, Park has become a successful solo artist and established his own hip-hop recording label, AOMG. Currently, the AOMG label represents artists such as Loco, Gray, Simon Dominic, Woo Won-jae, Hoody and Cha Cha Malone.

Park celebrated his birthday yesterday by announcing a documentary series that he is starring in. The documentary, titled Jay Park: Chosen1, is a Youtube Originals production that highlights the struggles of artists trying to break into the industry, especially if they are from a foreign country.