Jay Park Announces A Brand New Documentary On His Birthday

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 11:57 PM

Jay Park

Yesterday, rapper and R&B Jay Park turned 32 and he celebrated it in the most epic way. 

Formerly the leader of popular K-pop boy band 2PM in the 2000s, Jay Park has come a long way from his idol days in JYP Entertainment. Since then, Park has become a successful solo artist and established his own hip-hop recording label, AOMG. Currently, the AOMG label represents artists such as Loco, Gray, Simon Dominic, Woo Won-jae, Hoody and Cha Cha Malone.

Park celebrated his birthday yesterday by announcing a documentary series that he is starring in. The documentary, titled Jay Park: Chosen1, is a Youtube Originals production that highlights the struggles of artists trying to break into the industry, especially if they are from a foreign country. 

Jay Park to be Honoured by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center

That same day, Park held a press conference with the producer of the documentary as well as a representative from the Youtube Originals team to discuss the upcoming series. Even on his birthday, Park is working hard on his career. 

During the press conference, reporters asked about his thoughts on his former K-pop group, 2PM and he had this to say, "I've never felt pressure about it. In any case, it's one part of my past. I didn't tell them to put it in my story, and it's simply telling the story from a certain point until now."

Luke Choi, the producer continued his statement., "We couldn't leave out 2PM. If life is a race, then it's not all about how fast you run or how far you jump. I thought it was important to express that you need to believe in yourself and have courage in order to get over hurdles."

Regarding the reason why Park was chosen for the Youtube Originals documentary series, the representative said that Youtube is looking to feature stories that dig deeper and Park's story is particularly interesting as he has achieved success both as a K-pop artist in South Korea and now as a solo artist in the US. 

Furthermore, Youtube recognises the incredible numbers that K-pop and Korean content in general produce and are looking to explore the phenomenon further. Groups like Blackpink and BTS have achieved undeniable success on Youtube and have such a global impact that it peaked their interest to explore what the journey is like for a K-pop artist trying to penetrate the US music industry. 

Park's story features all this elements as his journey is truly a unique one. He too recognized the influence that new K-pop groups have, stating, "During filming, I jokingly said I should've continued doing K-pop..." Jay explained, "The popularity of BTS, Blackpink, and other K-pop groups is crazy since they even make it on Billboard."

"Aside from my popularity, I believed my activities and the road I walked are well worth it so I chose YouTube Original," Park explained. 

Jay Park Shocks Fans By Announcing His Retirement

Thankfully, it was not all work for Park on his birthday. He did have a mini-celebration where he was presented a very special cake. Check it out below: 

In the Instagram post, he announced not just his new Youtube Originals documentary but also a world tour and an upcoming R&B album. 

We wish Park more success in the future! 

Jay Park: Chosen 1 is premiering on YouTube on May 1 at 7AM PST/ 10AM EST

