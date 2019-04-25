How to Get the Minimalist Look Korean Celebrities Love

Seen on celebrities whether they're on screen or off-duty, these are the smart casual minimalist brands that they like to wear, and look good in. Classic pieces like a trench coat, denim jeans, and nondescript sweater are the designs that are must-have from these korean brands. The simplicity and colour palette of the clothes makes it a easy to wear uniform that you can mix and match for work or play.
NILBY P
Seen on Gong Hyo-jin, Suzy and Park Shin-Hye, the oversized blazers, silky blouses and cosy v-neck sweaters are our recommended must-have pieces from this brand. No prints, no embellishments, no bright colours, this is the brand for you if you appreciate a Scandi aesthetic.
ON&ON
For stylish and feminine work-appropriate clothes, celebrities like Taeyeon, Yoona and Cha Jung-Won love the elegant and girly pieces from On&On. Delicate lace, fun ruffles and tweed are the trendy elements seen in their latest spring/summer collection of midi-length dresses and tailored co-ords.
It MICHAA
Whether you've got a tomboy style like Jung Ryeo-Won, or more girly like Han Sunhwa, you'll find many designs that you'll love from this well-established brand that stars Seohyun in its latest campaign. Capturing the masculine-feminine essence that is unique to how French women dress, key pieces are the knee-length nipped waist dresses and slim fitting pantsuits.