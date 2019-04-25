All The Winners From The First U+5G The Fact Music Awards

On 24 April, the first ever U+5G The Fact Music Awards was launched in Seoul, South Korea. 

The award ceremony is the first of its kind that focuses on both the artist and the fans. The ceremony recognizes artists who have played an integral part in the Hallyu Wave and emphasises fan participation via the festival that is held in conjunction with the awards ceremony. 

Top K-pop stars such as Red Velvet, BTS and iKON were all in attendance and walked the red carpet before the ceremony began. Hosted by popular comedian/host Jun Hyun-Mo and Girl's Generation's Seohyun, the Fact Music Awards 2019 was a huge success considering that it is the first time such a ceremony is held. 

Find out which of your favourite K-pop stars walked away with an award that night. 

Here's the full list of winners

Next Leader Award winners: The Boyz, (G)I-Dle and Stray Kids

Artist of the Year winners: iKON, Momoland, GFriend, Red Velvet, Chungha, BTS, MAMAMOO, Nu'est, MONSTA X and TWICE

Fan N Star Choice (Group) & Most Voted winner: Super Junior

Fan N Star Choice (Individual) & Most Voted winner: Kang Daniel

Best Performer Award: MONSTA X and Mamamoo

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award: BTS

World Wide Icon: TWICE and Red Velvet

Best Digital Song: iKON, 'Love Scenario'

Best Album: BTS, 'Love Yourself: Answer'

THE FACT Music Daesang: BTS

Congratulations to all the winners! Scroll through to check out what your favourite stars wore to the red carpet below:

Jun Hyun-Mo, Seohyun

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jun Hyun-Mo & Seohyun (Girl's Generation)

iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

iKON

Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage

Red Velvet

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Getty Images

BTS

V, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

V (BTS)

RM, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

RM (BTS)

J-Hope, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

J-Hope (BTS)

Jimin, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jimin (BTS)

Jin, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin (BTS)

Jongkook, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jongkook (BTS)

Suga, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Suga (BTS)

Seul-Gi, Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Seul-Gi (Red Velvet)

Wendy, Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Wendy (Red Velvet )

Joy, Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Joy (Red Velvet)

Yeri, Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yeri (Red Velvet)

Irene, Red Velvet

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Irene (Red Velvet)

Song Yun-Hyeong, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yun-Hyeong (iKON)

BI, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BI (iKON)

Dong-Hyuk, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Dong-Hyuk (iKON)

BOBBY, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BOBBY (iKON)

Jin-Hwan, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin-Hwan (iKON)

Jun-Hoe, iKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jun-Hoe (iKON)

