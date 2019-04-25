All The Winners From The First U+5G The Fact Music Awards

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 1:50 AM
On 24 April, the first ever U+5G The Fact Music Awards was launched in Seoul, South Korea.
The award ceremony is the first of its kind that focuses on both the artist and the fans. The ceremony recognizes artists who have played an integral part in the Hallyu Wave and emphasises fan participation via the festival that is held in conjunction with the awards ceremony.
Top K-pop stars such as Red Velvet, BTS and iKON were all in attendance and walked the red carpet before the ceremony began. Hosted by popular comedian/host Jun Hyun-Mo and Girl's Generation's Seohyun, the Fact Music Awards 2019 was a huge success considering that it is the first time such a ceremony is held.
Find out which of your favourite K-pop stars walked away with an award that night.
Here's the full list of winners
Next Leader Award winners: The Boyz, (G)I-Dle and Stray Kids
Artist of the Year winners: iKON, Momoland, GFriend, Red Velvet, Chungha, BTS, MAMAMOO, Nu'est, MONSTA X and TWICE
Fan N Star Choice (Group) & Most Voted winner: Super Junior
Fan N Star Choice (Individual) & Most Voted winner: Kang Daniel
Best Performer Award: MONSTA X and Mamamoo
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award: BTS
World Wide Icon: TWICE and Red Velvet
Best Digital Song: iKON, 'Love Scenario'
Best Album: BTS, 'Love Yourself: Answer'
THE FACT Music Daesang: BTS
Congratulations to all the winners! Scroll through to check out what your favourite stars wore to the red carpet below:
