All The Winners From The First U+5G The Fact Music Awards

On 24 April, the first ever U+5G The Fact Music Awards was launched in Seoul, South Korea.

The award ceremony is the first of its kind that focuses on both the artist and the fans. The ceremony recognizes artists who have played an integral part in the Hallyu Wave and emphasises fan participation via the festival that is held in conjunction with the awards ceremony.

Top K-pop stars such as Red Velvet, BTS and iKON were all in attendance and walked the red carpet before the ceremony began. Hosted by popular comedian/host Jun Hyun-Mo and Girl's Generation's Seohyun, the Fact Music Awards 2019 was a huge success considering that it is the first time such a ceremony is held.

