Kang Daniel & LM Entertainment Head to Court; Present Different Stories

K-pop star Kang Daniel and his talent agency LM Entertainment have started legal proceedings over the agency's alleged violations of Kang's exclusive contract.

Earlier, we reported on the latest updates of the case, with Kang insisting that LM Entertainment had allegedly breached his contract by selling certain exclusive rights of the pop star to a third party company for profit. The third party company in question has been revealed to be MMO Entertainment. LM Entertainment has denied all claims.

Yesterday, both sides presented their arguments in court, and Kang's attorney reiterated the pop star's request to terminate his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment, citing "broken trust" as the main reason.

Kang's attorney restated their previous stand, that LM Entertainment gave "music contents production and distribution, concert and foreign business deals, celebrity schedules and more, were all given to a third party" and that Kang "was not told about the contractual details and decisions, and so he never consented to it."