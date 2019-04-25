Kang Daniel & LM Entertainment Head to Court; Present Different Stories

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 25 Apr. 2019 12:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

K-pop star Kang Daniel and his talent agency LM Entertainment have started legal proceedings over the agency's alleged violations of Kang's exclusive contract.

Earlier, we reported on the latest updates of the case, with Kang insisting that LM Entertainment had allegedly breached his contract by selling certain exclusive rights of the pop star to a third party company for profit. The third party company in question has been revealed to be MMO Entertainment. LM Entertainment has denied all claims.

Yesterday, both sides presented their arguments in court, and Kang's attorney reiterated the pop star's request to terminate his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment, citing "broken trust" as the main reason.

Kang's attorney restated their previous stand, that LM Entertainment gave "music contents production and distribution, concert and foreign business deals, celebrity schedules and more, were all given to a third party" and that Kang "was not told about the contractual details and decisions, and so he never consented to it."

Read

What's Going On Between Kang Daniel and His Agency?

The attorney also alleged that LM Entertainment received payment that was ten times more than what the former Wanna One member received as down payment when he signed his contract with LM Entertainment.

Conversely, LM Entertainment refuted these claims and contended that they never sold Kang Daniel's contractual rights to anyone. They claimed that the deal with MMO Entertainment was simply an "investment deal... in order to support Kang Daniel's promotions" and that the pop star was kept in the loop about the deal. They also stated that they would produce legal documents to back up the validity of their case.

The court case is currently underway and a verdict has yet to be reached.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Empire

Jussie Smollett Takes Part in TV's First Gay, Black Wedding in His Last Empire Episode of the Season

Megan Fox, Shia LaBeouf

Megan Fox Reminisces on Her Transformers Days With Shia LaBeouf in Epic Throwback Photo

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Riverdale Airs Luke Perry's Bittersweet Final Scene as Fred Andrews

Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Audriana Giudice

Why Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Have Yet to Visit Joe Since His Release From Prison

Britney Spears

A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Well-Being and Conservatorship

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell Admits That Ex Ben Higgins Never Had Her ''Whole Heart''

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Terrence Howard

Empire Cast Pens Letter "As a United Front" Demanding Jussie Smollett Return to Show After Scandal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.