Hallyu Superstar Lee Min-Ho Discharged From the Military

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 24 Apr. 2019 9:19 PM

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min-Ho fans, rejoice!

The 31-year-old actor has officially been discharged after completing his two years of mandatory military service. Lee skyrocketed to international fame after landing the leading role in the hit Korean drama, Boys Over Flowers in 2009. Since then, he starred in other popular dramas such as Personal Preference and The Inheritors, opposite Son Ye-Jin and Park Shin-Hye respectively. 

Lee enlisted into the military on 12 May 2017 and was released today on 25 April 2019. Fans are excited to have the actor back in the swing of things as his last big project was back in 2016. Lee starred in the melodrama Legend of The Blue Sea with Jun Ji-Hyun. It told the story of a con-artist and a mermaid who travels across the ocean to find him. 

Lee also starred in the action-comedy film, Bounty Hunter back in 2016. This was the last major film he worked on before enlisting. The film was a joint venture featuring top actors from China, Hong Kong and South Korea. 

Fans and press greeted the award-winning actor as soon as he left the military base. Fans had banners welcoming Lee back and Lee acknowledged his fans with a shy wave. Lee was clad in a simple white tee and black blazer combo. He was also wearing a Korean celeb favourite, aka a black face mask. However, he still looked fresh and as dashing as ever. 

Just like his fans, we're excited to see what's next for Lee!

