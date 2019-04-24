Get to Know the New Host of Style Me Now, Nicole Andersson

If you don't know the name Nicole Andersson (@nicole_andersson) yet, you're about to get to know it very soon. The 30-year-old Filipina social media star has got the beauty and brains to boot — besides being a former actress, Andersson also graduated from University of San Francisco with a degree in International Business and Marketing. So it was no surprise that when the time came to tap a new host for the brand new "life-over" show Style Me Now, the multi-hyphenate was at the top of the list! After a whirlwind trip to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in the past month to help women improve their lives, we're pleased to announce that the show — and Andersson — is finally making its debut on television this May!

But ahead of the show premiere, we talk to newly minted host Andersson to find out more about her personal style, fashion icons, and more.

What is a stylish woman/man to you?

A stylish woman is one who is very aware of who she is and confidently expresses herself through her clothes.

How would you describe your personal style?

I would say laid back, fun and feminine! I will usually throw something easy on like a T-shirt and jeans or a dress, then accessorise for the occasion. I usually go for a good pair of earrings and some bracelets.

What is the one fashion item in your closet that you cannot live without?

A well-fitting black dress.

If you could get a bespoke outfit from any designer in the world, who would it be and why?

A bespoke Zimmerman outfit would be amazing! I love how flirty and feminine his pieces are.