Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 24 Apr. 2019 10:17 AM

Cardi B, Court Outfit, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi B is changing things up. 

On Tuesday, the rapper gave her recent collaboration with husband Offset  a bit of a twist. While seemingly in a dressing room, the Grammy winner belted her and Offset's new track, "Clout," from Father of 4 clad in her bra and underwear while her hair was being styled. 

As Cardi rhymed through her verse, the star gave her part a twist when she turned it into a "gospel remix" featuring backup from her team. 

"Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church!" she captioned the video. 

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

Judging by the more than 12 million views the video has garnered, Cardi's new rendition has certainly caught fans' attention. 

Plus, if fans are looking for more "Clout," there's always the sexy music video the couple dropped for the track last week. 

Just another day in the life of Cardi B. 

TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

