Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

Cardi B is changing things up.

On Tuesday, the rapper gave her recent collaboration with husband Offset a bit of a twist. While seemingly in a dressing room, the Grammy winner belted her and Offset's new track, "Clout," from Father of 4 clad in her bra and underwear while her hair was being styled.

As Cardi rhymed through her verse, the star gave her part a twist when she turned it into a "gospel remix" featuring backup from her team.

"Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church!" she captioned the video.