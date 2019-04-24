The 100 season seven has a nice ring to it, yeah? The CW made it official and renewed the fan-favorite series for a seventh season ahead of the upcoming season six premiere on Tuesday, April 30.

Joining The 100 with new seasons are In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and All American.

The CW previously renewed Charmed, Legacies, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural. The network already said goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin and iZombie will wrap up in 2019. Supernatural and Arrow will end after the 2019-2020 seasons.