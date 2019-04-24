Nikki Bella says that while she is dating her "amazing lover" Artem Chigvintsev, she still does not consider him her boyfriend.

E! News learned in January that the 35-year-old Total Bellas star and the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, her partner during season 25 in 2017, were seeing each other. She has since confirmed they are romantically involved and has even posted photos of the two on social media.

"We're dating, but then everywhere it says like, 'Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem,'" Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday. "And I'm like, boyfriend? Like, why are there labels? Why are they doing that? And I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun when we want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we're official."

"By the way you guys, he's an amazing cook, he's an amazing lover. Oh yeah, was that TMI?" Nikki continued. "He does work around the house, so it's really nice."

"So he's your boyfriend," her sister Brie Bella said.

"No," Nikki said. "Because I'm not ready for it."

After Brie pointed out that they're together all the time, Nikki responded, "But that doesn't mean anything."