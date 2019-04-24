EXCLUSIVE!

It's One Epic Blowout Between Bethenny and Luann in The Real Housewives of New York City Trailer

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 24 Apr. 2019 12:00 PM

RHONY, Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo

We haven't even begun to scratch the surface of the drama on The Real Housewives of New York City.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the season 11 midseason trailer featuring your favorite Big Apple ladies—Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel—getting messy.

In the trailer below, get a sneak peek at Tinsley's Big Apple Circus gig, Dorinda's aerobics class, Santa strippers, a suggestive pottery class and Luann's guest room/kitchen combo. "You can take a s—t and cook a soufflé at the same time," Bethenny says. But that's not all! There's Luann singing a new Jovani-inspired song, more Mario Singer, a boozy Miami trip—"Who's the president?" Bethenny asks, to which Sonja replies, "Uh, Clinton?"—and of course the drama.

The Guide to The Real Housewives of New York City's Most Unforgettable Fights

Oh, the drama.

Dorinda's crying over a boat, threatening someone on the phone, Tinsley is arguing with Ramona, and the fight you saw coming: Bethenny vs. Luann.

"Everything isn't about you," Bethenny tells Lu.

"I hadn't been up there since last year," Luann responds.

"Nobody gives a f—k!" Bethenny screams.

Stay for Bethenny's impression of Luann and this very Countess-y comment from Lu: "Nobody can rock my boat, not you or any of those bitches in that f—king kitchen," she tells Ramona.

The climax of it all? A very public dinner fight between Bethenny and Luann, it involves various, "Look at you" comments, Bethenny shoving a martini glass in Luann's face, comments about Dennis Shields and some hysterical crying.

"I don't know what's going on, I don't know what's happening," Bethenny cries.

Never change, RHONY ladies. Never change.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

