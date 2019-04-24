Everyone can chill—or Netfilx and chill—over these Academy changes.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Board of Governors had approved rules for the 2020 Academy Awards, including some edits. However, the new rules did not impact streaming sites, where movies remain eligible for the coveted award as long as the film has a minimum seven day-theatrical run in a Los Angeles theater with at least three screenings per day with paid admission. The films remain eligible even if they are released in "nontheatrical media" on or after the first day of their qualifying theatrical run in Los Angeles.

"We support the theatrical experience as integral to the art of motion pictures, and this weighed heavily in our discussions," Academy President John Bailey said in a statement. "Our rules currently require theatrical exhibition, and also allow for a broad selection of films to be submitted for Oscars consideration. We plan to further study the profound changes occurring in our industry and continue discussions with our members about these issues."