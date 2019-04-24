Jay Park to be Honoured by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center

You definitely don't disappoint, Jay Park! The Korean American singer is racking up another accolade to his already impressive list this year.

Just last week, the hip-hop and R&B artist shocked fans by announcing his imminent retirement from the music scene, but he's bouncing back with a new announcement that will surely delight them. In recognition of his contributions as a singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Park will be honoured by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center at its inaugural gala dinner — The Party — next month. 

"The Party will celebrate the indelible contributions of Asian Pacific Americans to the American experience," explained Lisa Sasaki, the director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. "From music to technology, sports to entertainment, these modern history makers inspire Americans of every ethnicity, religion and socioeconomic background by demolishing barriers and challenging timeworn stereotypes with their talents, perseverance, and ingenuity."

The hip-hop artist will be awarded the Game Changer Award for his achievements in the music industry.

Speaking of his nomination to Billboard, the singer said that he was "honoured to receive an award and have my efforts be acknowledged, especially at such a prestigious location."

"I appreciate everybody that's supported me and will continue to keep pushing. I will also put on a lit performance," he continued.

The Party will take place on 18 May in Los Angeles and Park will be there to perform on the night itself.

Congratulations to Jay Park for his latest achievement.

