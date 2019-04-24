Jay Park to be Honoured by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center

You definitely don't disappoint, Jay Park! The Korean American singer is racking up another accolade to his already impressive list this year.

Just last week, the hip-hop and R&B artist shocked fans by announcing his imminent retirement from the music scene, but he's bouncing back with a new announcement that will surely delight them. In recognition of his contributions as a singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Park will be honoured by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center at its inaugural gala dinner — The Party — next month.

"The Party will celebrate the indelible contributions of Asian Pacific Americans to the American experience," explained Lisa Sasaki, the director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. "From music to technology, sports to entertainment, these modern history makers inspire Americans of every ethnicity, religion and socioeconomic background by demolishing barriers and challenging timeworn stereotypes with their talents, perseverance, and ingenuity."