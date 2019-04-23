JYJ's Park Yoochun Reportedly Detained After Testing Positive For Drugs

On 23 April, local South Korean news outlets reported that the Southern Gyeonggi Police Office's drug investigation team had submitted their request for the detainment and arrest of 33-year-old singer and actor, Park Yoochun on charges of purchasing and using the illegal drug methamphetamine with his ex-fiancée, Hwang Hana. Park was a former member of top K-pop boy band, TVXQ and is currently acting and a member of K-pop trio, JYJ.

Park is currently under police investigations for the alleged use of drugs after Hwang, who is now arrested for drug charges, testified that she had done drugs with him. Park, on the other hand, vehemently denies ever taking or purchasing drugs and cooperated with the police during their investigation into the JYJ member.

In the midst of the investigation, accusations have been thrown towards Park as the police reportedly found video evidence of him purchasing drugs with Hwang. According to South Korean news outlet, MBC's Newsdesk, the footage was recovered from a CCTV camera near the location where drugs were allegedly picked up by Park.