Park Bom Talks Life After 2NE1, Overcoming Controversy & Industry Struggles

One of the leaders who helmed the second generation of K-pop idols, 35-year-old Park Bom is far from done when it comes to music and her career. In fact, it is only the beginning for this former 2NE1 member as she re-enters the spotlight this year.

Once the main vocal for one of the biggest K-pop girl group, 2NE1 in the 2000s, Park has kept an extremely low profile since 2014 and the disbandment of the group in 2016. Her comeback is made more meaningful as the singer is rising from the ashes of her 2014 drug scandal like a phoenix.

Park was caught bringing in Adderall into Korea after having it prescribed to her in the US, where she spent a good portion of her teen years. The drug was prescribed to treat her ADHD. However, the drug is illegal in South Korea, creating a major controversy that many thought it was impossible for her to recover from.

Fortunately, Park proved the K-pop world wrong with her recent comeback this year. Her new song, 'Spring', landed on the top spot of real-time local music charts and the number three spot on digital music charts upon its release.

The veteran K-pop star sat down with Forbes for an intimate interview, revealing her thoughts on the current state of K-pop, her comeback and life after 2NE1.