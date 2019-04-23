Sure, Alex Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, one of the best dancers around, but that doesn't mean ARod has the same skills.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Tonight Show, ARod and host Jimmy Fallon take a hip-hop dance class. They do their best to hype up the (non-existent) crowd and pose. "What? I don't know what I'm doing here. Where am I? I'm in a basement somewhere, how do I get out? It's like an escape room," Fallon says as he practices his various poses.