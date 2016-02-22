Kaley Cuoco Squashes Those Sam Hunt Romance Rumors

According to Kaley Cuoco, her rumored romance with Sam Hunt is just one big false theory.

The 30-year-old Big Bang Theory actress triggered Hollywood gossip monitors when she was spotted heading out of Hyde nightclub in Hollywood alongside the country music hunk hours after the 2016 Grammy Awards had wrapped.

The blond beauty was outfitted in a sexy cream sequined jumpsuit with a cutout at the waist, while Hunt sported a simple cap and white t-shirt. While photographers surrounded the smiling star, an eyewitness told E! News Cuoco joked that their mingling would spark reports the following day. It seems she really did predict her own fate.

"She even said, 'Sam. oh my God this is going to be everywhere tomorrow and they will say we are dating,''' the eyewitness shared.

Much to public dismay, the pairing really is too good to be true.