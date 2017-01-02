Sam Hunt will be far from single this summer—the country crooner is engaged!

The 32-year-old Grammy Award nominee popped the question to his on-and-off girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, Hunt's rep confirmed to E! News.

While the musician has tried to keep his romance out of the limelight, going as far as to hide Fowler's face in photos shared on his social media, his newest track "Drinkin' Too Much" offered some insight into the couple's tumultuous past.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo. I'm sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media," Hunt candidly sings on the track surprisingly released on New Year's Eve. "I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me."