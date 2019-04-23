Planning a baby shower for any friend can be a major source of stress, but can you imagine coordinating one that is literally fit for a royal?

Well, when Serena Williamstook on the challenge of planning Meghan Markle's upscale baby shower, the pressure was truly on. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, ‘Let's make it perfect,'" shares the athlete in an interview with Business of Fashion.

She adds that it was "a lot" to take on, especially amidst awards season, when she introduced the Best Picture nominee at the Academy Awards.

Despite the pressure to create a wedding shower worthy of the Duchess of Sussex, Williams definitely rose to the occasion. The Duchess' intimate shower was held at the trendy Mark Hotel in the penthouse, which comes in at a cost of $75,000 a night. A-listers like Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Jessica Mulroney gathered at the hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.