Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson Dish on Cringe-Worthy First Kisses

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
First kisses are sometimes worth forgetting.
Such seems to be the case for Brie Larson, who apparently can't remember whether her first lip-lock took place on screen or behind the cameras.
"I don't know what that says about who I was kissing?" she told Ellen DeGeneres and Avengers: Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson on Tuesday's show.
"I guess I blocked it out. Does that mean it was bad?" Larson wondered. "It doesn't mean it was good. It definitely wasn't good then."
The Captain Marvel star also shared she was too nervous to play Spin the Bottle as a kid.
Her co-star's experience was just as awkward.
"I remember my first kiss, but I didn't like the person that I kissed," Johansson said. DeGeneres asked if it had been a French kiss.
"I don't think so," the actress tried to remember. "I think it was like one of those gross in between ones."
Needless to say, the act of kissing is tricky when you're barely a teenager.
"You don't know what youre supposed to do like with your teeth," Johansson added. "The whole thing is just gross."
Fortunately, we can all laugh about it now—even on national television.
