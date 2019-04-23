UPDATE!

Offset Facing Felony Charge in Georgia for Alleged Gun Possession

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 23 Apr. 2019 10:00 AM

Offset

Prince Williams/Wireimage

UPDATE: E! News can confirm Offset is facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and an improper lane change.

There is good news for the rapper. A felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime was dropped. His next court date is scheduled for early May. 

———

Migos rapper Offset has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for alleged gun possession, E! News can confirm.

On Friday, the artist, who is currently on probation, was driving a vehicle that was pulled over for having tinted windows, TMZ reported. It was during a search of the car that authorities reportedly found the firearm.

He has since been charged with four crimes: possession of firearm by felon, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, possession of weapon during a crime and an improper lane change.

The 26-year-old was put on five years of probation stemming primarily from a 2015 drugs and weapons charge. It was terminated early and he is no longer on probation.

Just a few weeks ago, the musician and his wife, Cardi B, welcomed their daughterKulture Kiara Cephus, into the world. 

Offset has not commented on the arrest. E! News has reached out to his rep for confirmation. 

(Originally published Friday, July 20, 2018 at 4:11 p.m. PST)

