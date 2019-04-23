Has your life been missing baking disasters? Fear not, Nailed It! season three is almost here.

Netflix revealed the fan-favorite cake baking competition series returns on May 17 with six new episodes full of disastrous creations. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back for another go of sweet treats. Well, sweet treats really depends on the competitor.

Here's a breakdown of the six episodes, Marvel fans take note.

"The Marvel Episode!"

The bakers take on Marvel superhero-themed cupcakes with cookie toppers, then in the second round they tackle a daunting Black Panther cake. Felicia Day joins the panel as guest.