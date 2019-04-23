The last time Renée Zellweger was on TV was in 2001—and you didn't even see her, it was a voice role on King of the Hill. That's about to change. The Oscar winner will appear in her first regular TV role in Netflix's What/If—and E! News has your first look.

The new series, described by Netflix as a neo-noir social thriller, explores what happens "when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things." The first season focuses on a mysterious woman's offer to cash-strapped newlyweds. Zellweger stars as Anne, the mysterious woman, opposite an ensemble cast including Revenge star Gabriel Mann, Glee's Blake Jenner, Brothers and Sisters veteran Dave Annable, Suburgatory standout Jane Levy, and The Originals' Daniella Pineda.