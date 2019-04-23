Korean Actor Park Seo-Joon Reveals His Plans for Life After Acting

Donning a crisp white shirt under an immaculately tailored suit, Park Seo-Joon graces the May 2019 cover of Esquire Korea, looking like the star of every woman's office fantasy. Only this 30-year-old actor can make office wear look this good. Known for his leading roles in popular Korean dramas such as What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and She Was Pretty, Park is affectionately dubbed as the "master of romantic comedy" by South Korean media outlets.

This year, he took on a different role, starring in the action film, The Divine Fury (사자), directed by Jason Kim. The film tells the story of a martial arts champion who gains divine powers to fight with a powerful evil force. As the film is set to hit theatres July this year, Park stars on the cover of Esquire Korea's May issue ahead of the film's premiere.