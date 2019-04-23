Korean Actor Park Seo-Joon Reveals His Plans for Life After Acting

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 23 Apr. 2019 6:51 PM
Donning a crisp white shirt under an immaculately tailored suit, Park Seo-Joon graces the May 2019 cover of Esquire Korea, looking like the star of every woman's office fantasy. Only this 30-year-old actor can make office wear look this good. Known for his leading roles in popular Korean dramas such as What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and She Was Pretty, Park is affectionately dubbed as the "master of romantic comedy" by South Korean media outlets.
This year, he took on a different role, starring in the action film, The Divine Fury (사자), directed by Jason Kim. The film tells the story of a martial arts champion who gains divine powers to fight with a powerful evil force. As the film is set to hit theatres July this year, Park stars on the cover of Esquire Korea's May issue ahead of the film's premiere.
Esquire Korea
In the cover story interview, Park confesses about his struggle trying to learn English in order to realise his dream of promoting abroad. When asked about his progress so far, Park said, "I haven't been able to do much because I'm always filming. I try to fit it in between other things, but it's not easy. I'm going to keep at it though." Laughing, he added, "I don't think a person can change that much in one year."
Park had several English-speaking lines in his previous dramas and so some fans are surprised to hear that the actor is still studying the language and working hard to perfect it, despite his busy schedule.
Esquire Korea went on to inquire about what plans Park has for his acting career and the actor revealed that he does plan to branch out in endeavours outside of acting. "Of course, acting is my main job, but [I want to plan something] outside of that," he said. As for what exactly that plan entails, it is not clear yet. Not even to Park himself.
He admits that he needed projects to keep himself productive. Hence, why he is so eager to make plans for the future, in order to keep his momentum. "It'll be something that I need to think far ahead for, so I want to try when I have some more free time," Park explained.
Esquire Korea
Check out Esquire Korea's May 2019 issue for the full interview.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?