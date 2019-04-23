Get The Look: K-Pop Siren Hyolyn's Sultry World Tour Looks

Since going solo at the end of 2017, ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has been busy not only creating music with GOT7 and rapper Gray, but alzo collaborating with brands like Adidas and Puma.

At the end of March, the 28 year-old announced her first world tour, which will take her to Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Taipei, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur from May to July. Hyolyn's look is fierce, and just like how we can appreciate her R&B vocals and awe-inspiring dance moves, we love how body confident she is when she shows off her abs, legs and booty.

Here's how to recreate three bold looks from her first solo concert.