Get The Look: K-Pop Siren Hyolyn's Sultry World Tour Looks

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 23 Apr. 2019 12:45 AM

Since going solo at the end of 2017, ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has been busy not only creating music with GOT7 and rapper Gray, but alzo collaborating with brands like Adidas and Puma.

At the end of March, the 28 year-old announced her first world tour, which will take her to Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Taipei, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur from May to JulyHyolyn's look is fierce, and just like how we can appreciate her R&B vocals and awe-inspiring dance moves, we love how body confident she is when she shows off her abs, legs and booty.

Here's how to recreate three bold looks from her first solo concert.

Hyolyn

Instagram

Logo crop top

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Balenciaga sweater, $1,610

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Lioness pants, $82

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Prada cap, $450

SHOP

Hyolyn

Instagram

Embellished bodysuit

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Dolls Kill bodysuit, $65

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Alexandre Vauthier boot, $1,740

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Calzedonia fishnet tights

SHOP

Hyolyn

Instagram

Statement shoes

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Aquazzura boot, $1,557

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Ernest Leoty bodysuit, $268

SHOP

Hyolyn, Get The Look

Courtesy of brand

Ann Demeulemeester harness, $766

SHOP

