Love K-pop? Love podcasts? Love Eric Nam?

Well, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has launched his very own podcast —K-Pop Daebak w/ Eric Nam — to talk about all things K-pop, from artists to new releases. The show description calls itself one that "spotlights K-pop's best new music of the week with commentary from K-pop artist & host, Eric Nam" and it definitely doesn't disappoint. With three episodes already up, the singer talks about a wide variety of artists and groups, including Momoland, BTS, Blackpink, Taeyeon, Stray Kids and more. This is one of the first few podcasts launched and hosted by a K-pop idol themselves.

Of his decision to launch his own podcast channel, the suave singer explained on his inaugural show, "I've been in this industry for, what, seven, eight years and I think I've seen a lot, and we've been through a lot as an artist, and also with my fans. And so, in many ways, I have a very different perspective of K-pop, a little bit more of the inside scoop, access to a lot of your favourite artists, and potential future co-hosts."

As for the podcast's no-frills, pared back approach, he added, "What I think this show can become is a place for fans and artists to interact and connect on a more, just simply, speaking audio level. There's a lot of video, there's a lot of complicated stuff in the world. We want to go back to simple, simple, simpleness. And so, we have this podcast."