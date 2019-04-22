Lisa Looks Gorgeous on Her First Solo Magazine Cover

BLACKPINK's Lisa is in your area!

The K-pop girl group member has finally landed her first solo magazine cover for Harper's Bazaar in her native Thailand. Featuring two covers with dramatically different effects, Lisa proves she's a fashion chameleon extraordinaire: In her first, she channels a sultry, Lolita-like seductress with a captivating come hither stare; while her other cover shows off the rock chick side of the K-pop star in a leather ensemble and multiple earrings. What's more, the accompanying fashion spread will feature 12 images of the sexy "Kill This Love" singer.