Lisa Looks Gorgeous on Her First Solo Magazine Cover

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 9:10 PM

Lisa, BLACKPINK

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK's Lisa is in your area!

The K-pop girl group member has finally landed her first solo magazine cover for Harper's Bazaar in her native Thailand. Featuring two covers with dramatically different effects, Lisa proves she's a fashion chameleon extraordinaire: In her first, she channels a sultry, Lolita-like seductress with a captivating come hither stare; while her other cover shows off the rock chick side of the K-pop star in a leather ensemble and multiple earrings. What's more, the accompanying fashion spread will feature 12 images of the sexy "Kill This Love" singer.

In an article, Harper's Bazaar Thailand said their choice of Lisa for their May 2019 cover was clear. "With her abundant ability that comes with a bright smile, and a cute, humorous personality, it's no surprise that she grabbed the hearts of BLINKs and people around the world," they wrote.

Read

BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

The covers and fashion spread were shot in Seoul, with a team that comprised of photographer Lee Junkyoung, Korean stylist Gee Eun and Harper's Bazaar Thailand's creative and fashion director Khun Chamanan Phakdeesuk.

Congratulations on your first cover(s), Lisa!

The May 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar Thailand is now on newsstands.

