All The Celebrities Who Hung Out With BLACKPINK at Coachella 2019

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 9:20 PM
As epic as their Coachella performances were, what was equally epic was seeing K-pop's biggest girl band of the moment, BLACKPINK, in a single frame with Hollywood's biggest names. With BLACKPINK touring the US, it's clear that K-pop fever has hit Tinseltown and some of the top names in Hollywood and the music industry are quickly counting themselves BLINKs.
From Ariana Grande to Will Smith and more celebs, Hollywood's finest hung out and took photos with BLACKPINK, and we can only expect more instances of Hollywood and Hallyu colliding in an Instagram snapshot as the girls continue their sold-out US tour.
Check out all the celebrities who went out of their way to meet, and spend time with, BLACKPINK, during the two Coachella weekends:
