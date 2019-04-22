Gotham's Series Finale Trailer Is Like a Mini Batman Movie

Gotham's going full Batman in its series finale, at least if this series finale trailer is any indication.

The finale heads 10 years into the future when Bruce Wayne returns to a much different Gotham, overrun with all the classic Batman bad guys who have all evolved a bit from the baddies we've come to know so far on the series.

Everybody's particularly looking more deranged (which is saying something) as they contemplate the return of Bruce Wayne and also the arrival of a guy dressed as a bat.

Batman doesn't make an appearance in the trailer, but his presence is certainly felt and it certainly only makes his inevitable appearance during the series finale all the more exciting.