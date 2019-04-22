Orange you glad you weren't onstage for this one?

Ariana Grande has dealt with a fair share of life throwing a handful of metaphorical curveballs her way—both good and bad—but things took a bit of a turn on Sunday night during her set at Coachella 2019.

Grande made history at Coachella Arichella this year as she became the youngest person to ever headline the festival. She's also only the fourth woman to ever do so. Needless to say, her performance left her tens of thousands of fans at Coachella in total awe. One person, however, wanted to make a little bit of a more permanent mark on the historic show.

Twitter user @KayleighPerezz caught an interesting moment on camera that shows Grande strutting across the stage towards a chair wearing her signature thigh-high boots and maroon two-piece outfit. Just as the "7 Rings" singer is about to take a step towards the mini throne, she gets hit in the chest with what looks like a lemon. Grande, being the superstar that she is, briefly peers down at the lemon as it bounces off her chest and keeps on moving. She very much so said "thank u, next" to that zesty fruit.

When life hands you lemons, maybe don't throw them at a chart-topping, Grammy award-winning, Coachella-headlining singer?