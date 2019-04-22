Why Pink Is Done Sharing Pictures of Her Kids on Social Media

Pinkdoesn't need any more reasons to stop sharing photos of her kids on social media.

The mom of two has long been forthcoming about her famous family on social media, often sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her and husband Carey Hart with their daughter, 7-year-old Willow, and son, 2-year-old Jameson. However, as she's learned along the way, the public response isn't always kind and the songstress has not shied away from responding to recurring nasty criticism.

"I have to [go after them] sometimes," she told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. "I feel like I can change their minds."

The star continued, "I'm all about injustice. I don't like injustice...I don't like how brave people are anonymously and rude, just mean, mean, mean-spirited."