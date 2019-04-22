Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise is many things. It's entertainment, it's escapism, it's a sociological experiment—and it's not bad for feminism, according to Roxane Gay.

When asked to counter Gloria Steinem's argument about Real Housewives not being great for women, Gay who was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, said while she respects Steinem, she really disagrees.

"I think that the Real Housewives franchises allow women to be their truest selves. We see the mess, we see their amazing friendships and everything in between," Gay said. "When women are allowed to be their fullest selves, that's the most feminist thing we can do."