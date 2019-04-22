See Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture's Cutest Moments

Cuteness overload!

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their first Easter with their 9-month-old daughter, Kulture, over the weekend. In a photo posted to the Grammy winner's Instagram on Sunday, the trio can be seen dressed up for the holiday celebration.

"Happy Easter from mines to yours," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

While the 26-year-old "Money" rapper and the 27-year-old Migos star are very protective over their daughter, they have been sharing more photos and videos of their baby girl in recent months. While spending time with Kulture on Sunday, Offset also shared an adorable video of his daughter saying "dada," which he captioned, "Yes finally."