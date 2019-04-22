Taylor Swift Has a Game of Thrones Easter Egg Battle With Brother Austin

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 6:03 AM

Taylor Swift, Austin Swift

Taylor Swift took a short break from sharing musical Easter eggs on Sunday in order to face off against her brother in an Easter egg battle.

In celebration of the holiday over the weekend, the 29-year-old superstar singer and her 27-year-old actor brother, Austin Swift, competed in a Game of Thrones-themed Easter egg game. T.Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her and Austin sitting across from each other, Easter eggs in hand. The idea of the game is for the competitors to hit each other's eggs, breaking one in the process. Whoever's egg doesn't crack is declared the winner.

In the video, set to the Game of Thrones theme music, T.Swift can be seen wearing a beautiful pink dress as she tries to go after her brother's egg.

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable reputation Tour Moments

Austin then waits until his sister is a little distracted before swiftly hitting her egg, cracking it in the process. T.Swift can then be seen throwing her cracked egg at her brother as her family members, including mom Andrea Swift, laugh beside them.

"Pre Game of Thrones Easter Egg Battles," Swift captioned the video, posted shortly before a new episode of the hit series aired on HBO.

The Easter egg game is a tradition for the brother-sister duo, who have previously shared videos of their battles on social media.

This kicks off an exciting week for Swift, who has been teasing a possible musical return on April 26. According to her countdown clock, something special is coming in three days and 14 hours.

