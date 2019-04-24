8 Best Bold Lip Colours From K-Beauty Brands That Are Perfect For Spring

Whether you are on a tight budget or have plenty to splurge, you can definitely find something that works from these K-beauty brands. Here, we pick the top eight boldest lip colours that are perfect for Spring:

Korean stars are well-known for their adventurous makeup looks, which can include everything from a graphic eyeliner look to a bright and attention-grabbing pout. So it should come as no surprise that K-beauty brands are amongst some of the most fashionable and trendy for those seeking to emulate their favourite celebrities.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Orange Innisfree Real Fit Creamy Lipstick in No. 1, $20 Just as its name suggests, this lipstick has a creamy texture that forms a second-skin veil over your lip contours seamlessly for a even and weightless wear all day long. Thanks to the formula's highly-adhesive polymer, this lipstick forms a hydrating cocoon over your lips, leaving them feeling soft, smooth and plump while coating them with high-impact pigments.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Berry Etude House Dear My Enamel Lips-Talk in #22, $18.90 If you have been avoiding pigmented lipsticks because you have dry lips that are prone to peeling and flaking, look no further than this. It has a rich and creamy formula that glides over lips easily to infuse your skin with nourishing ingredients so you can even get away without a lip balm. And the lipstick has a creamy finish to leave your lips looking naturally sculpted.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Fuchsia Laneige Serum Drop Tint in No. 2 Runway Pink, $36 If you prefer a high-shine yet sheer finish, this is your best bet. Infused with botanical extracts, it has a pigment-in-oil texture that melts onto lips upon application to deliver non-stop moisture and comfort. Meanwhile, it imparts a vibrant tint on your lips for a just-bitten effect.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Coral Mamonde True Color Lip Stick in 08 Love Song, $24 One of the most universally flattering shades, coral suits all skin tones and is often the go-to shade for cheek blusher as it enhances the skin with a naturally flushed effect. Imagine dressing your lips in that same complexion-enhancing colour. With a buildable formula that sets in a soft matte finish, this lipstick can be used to create anything from a sheer stain to a pigmented look.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Red Moonshot Lip Feat Lipstick in M112 Be Adult, $29 Is there a time when red lips don't work? Thanks to its triangular-shaped bullet, it has never been easier to define your lips, especially at your cupid's bow, giving you ultimate control and precision during application. Plus, the formula sets into a matte finish and its chilli red shade pops against any skin tone.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Vermilion The History of WHOO Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Lip Rouge in No. 24, $58 One look at this lipstick and you get the idea that it's fit for a queen. From its crown-like design which is inspired from ancient royalty to its lavishly creamy texture, every part of it represents luxury. At the same time, your lips get coated in a luminous and high shine formula. However, the best part is you don't have to worry about it fading unevenly as it leaves behind a beautiful stain on your lips.

Courtesy Of Brand Best Dark Pink Su:m37 Dear Flora Enchanted Lip Creamer in Ranun Deep Pink, $40 Not quite striking as fuchsia but not quite sombre as berry, magenta strikes a perfect balance between these two shades and is completely suitable for everyday wear. Made with fermented floral extracts and rose oil, this lip colour has a buttery texture that instantly nourishes lips and keeps them smooth and plump. Once applied, lips are coated with vibrant, translucent pigments that make them appear fuller.