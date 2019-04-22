Watch: BTS' Behind-The-Scenes Rehearsals of "Boy With Luv"

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 1:43 AM
Prior to their epic comeback, K-pop boy band, BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys) were hard at work perfecting their album, Map Of The Soul: Persona and their choreography to their title track, "Boy With Luv" . American television programme, CBS' Sunday Morning was invited to capture a snippet of the Bangtan Boys' creative process, in the midst of preparing their comeback.
The CBS crew flew to Seoul and filmed behind-the-scenes footage of the BTS members in their dance studio, practicing the choreography to "Boy With Luv", that featured Halsey.
From the video that was shared after the incredible success of BTS' comeback, fans got an insight on how the boys prepared for massive performances such as the one that they had on Saturday Night Live. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were dressed casually as they practiced the dance steps. The practice was led by J-Hope, who is one of the group's main dancers. The CBS crew also captured some candid moments of the members interacting and joking around with one another.
But even as they joked around, you could easily see the BTS boys transform into superstars as soon as the music came on.
Watch the full clip below.
