Watch: BTS' Behind-The-Scenes Rehearsals of "Boy With Luv"

From the video that was shared after the incredible success of BTS' comeback, fans got an insight on how the boys prepared for massive performances such as the one that they had on Saturday Night Live. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were dressed casually as they practiced the dance steps. The practice was led by J-Hope, who is one of the group's main dancers. The CBS crew also captured some candid moments of the members interacting and joking around with one another.

But even as they joked around, you could easily see the BTS boys transform into superstars as soon as the music came on.

Watch the full clip below.