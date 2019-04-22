Korean superstar Gianna Jun loves it. BLACKPINK's Jennie is the new face for it. Korean luxury beauty brand HERA has got quite the celebrity following — and it's celebrating its first anniversary in Singapore by bringing an exclusive pop-up to Singapore!

The Our Black Secret pop-up is the first-ever that the beauty brand is bringing to our shores, and will showcase the latest iteration of the HERA Black Foundation, the brand's signature product. The sleek black-themed pop-up will be filled with Instagram-worthy spots, and will bring a unique digital experience to its visitors.

There will also be physical stations where visitors can try the new HERA Black Foundation and other best-selling beauty products for themselves, or defer to the expertise of the brand's Global Makeup Artists, who will be flown in from Korea to share their best makeup tips.

What's more, an on-site bar, the 12.24 Bar (named for its long-lasting foundation), will be serving up a customised black cocktail to visitors, and there will also be a secret hideout that can be found with hints that will be placed inside the pop-up itself.

So, don't miss this chic beauty pop-up when it hits our shores at the end of this month!